Sanam Javed sent on two-day physical remand

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed has been sent on two-day physical remand in a case pertaining to attack on PML-N house, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incarcerated PTI activist was presented before the session court in the PML-N house vandalism case.

Additional Session Judge Khalid Wazir heard the plea filed by police and granted a two-day physical remand of the PTI activist Sanam Javed.

Yesterday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has wrapped up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist’s plea against her detention.

The high court wrapped up Javed’s petition against her detention. The lawyer apprised the court that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore took back detention orders against her.

The government lawyer also submitted the notification issued by the DC office. The PTI activist’s father Javed Iqbal had challenged the detention order

Earlier in the month, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had approved the bail of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in a police attack case outside Zaman Park.

Sanam Javed’s lawyer in the court stated that after getting bail in one case, the police arrested her in another case. The lawyer requested the court to grant bail to PTI activist.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI activist was arrested in a race-course police station case.