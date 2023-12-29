LHC wraps up Sanam Javed’s plea against detention

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has wrapped up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed’s plea against her detention, ARY News reported on Friday.

The high court wrapped up Javed’s petition against her detention. The lawyer apprised the court that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore took back detention orders against her.

The government lawyer also submitted the notification issued by the DC office.

The PTI activist’s father Javed Iqbal had challenged the detention order.

Earlier in the month, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had approved the bail of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in a police attack case outside Zaman Park.

According to the details, the ATC approved the bail plea of PTI activist Sanam Javed and directed her to submit a bail bond of Rs 200,000.

Sanam Javed’s lawyer in the court stated that after getting bail in one case, the police arrested Sanam Javed in another case. The lawyer requested the court to grant bail to Sanam Javed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI activist was arrested in a race-course police station case.