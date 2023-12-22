‘Sanam Javed to contest elections against Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz’

LAHORE: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed to contest the general election against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and party’s chief organiser, Maryam Nawaz.

Sanam Javed and other female activists of PTI are currently in jail over charges of attacking military installations, hurling petrol bombs outside PTI founder’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, and other charges.

This was announced Javed Iqbal, the father of PTI activist, while talking to newsmen in Lahore.

Iqbal claimed it took him seven days to get the nomination papers signed by his daughter. Meanwhile, the mother of the PTI worker stated that she will run the election campaign for her daughter.

On December 2, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved the bail of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed in a police attack case outside Zaman Park.

According to the details, the ATC approved the bail plea of PTI activist and directed her to submit a bail bond of Rs 200,000.

PTI activist’s lawyer in the court stated that after getting bail in one case, the police arrested Sanam Javed in another case.

The lawyer requested the court to grant bail to Sanam Javed.