Sanam Jung celebrates Pakistan’s T20 World Cup win in front of Indian fan

Actor Sanam Jung shared a video of her celebrating Pakistan’s historic T20 World Cup victory against India in front of an “Indian fan”.

The Dulha Mein Le Ke Jaungi star and others sing and make gestures by singing the same Mauka Mauka song which India airs to embarrass opponents in their cricket matches.

“Pakistan Zindabad,” the caption of her Instagram video read. “Been waiting for this moment for years! Dil jeet liya team Pakistan.”

It added: “P.S Spot the Indian fan.” She congratulated the entire nation for the resounding 10-wicket victory.

Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India, batting first, made 151 at the loss of seven wickets with captain Virat Kohli being the top scorer with 57 runs from 49 balls after hitting five fours and a six.

He was supported by wicket keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who made 30-ball 39 with two boundaries and two sixes to his name.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers as he got three wickets including that of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Pakistan dismantled the Indian bowlers with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scoring unbeaten half-centuries and put on a 152-run winning partnership.

Vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with 79 from 55 balls after hitting six fours and three sixes.

The skipper made 52-ball 68 with six fours and two maximums to his name.

