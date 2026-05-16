Pakistani celebrities and fellow industry members are showering Sanam Saeed with love and support as she prepares for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where she will also pay tribute to legendary actress and filmmaker Shamim Ara.

Following Sanam’s announcement and heartfelt tribute video shared on Instagram, several stars from Pakistan’s entertainment industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, calling the moment a proud achievement for the country.

Superstar Mahira Khan expressed her excitement and pride, writing, “Sooo proud and so happy we at Mashion could be of service! Go kill it.”

Singer and her fellow costar Aashir Wajahat praised Sanam’s achievement, commenting, “The Queen raising the bar high as always.”

Meanwhile, Maya Ali wrote, “So proud of you, and so seated for you presenting Madam Shamim Ara and Pakistan globally… go girl.”

Actress Kinza Hashmi also joined in, commenting, “Proud of you @sanammody Go own it girl.”

Zara Noor Abbas shared her admiration with an enthusiastic message that read, “We are so proud of you. Queeeeen.”

Actor and producer Hareem Farooq praised Sanam, writing, “Soo proud! You incredible woman!”

Veteran actress Hina Khawaja Bayat applauded Sanam for honouring the women who paved the way in the entertainment industry. “More power to you for acknowledging those who blazed the trail for many of us! Keep making us proud,” she commented.

Hajra Yamin also wished her luck ahead of the prestigious appearance, calling her “Queen” in her supportive message.

Sanam Saeed’s Cannes debut has quickly become a celebrated moment within Pakistan’s entertainment fraternity, with many viewing her international recognition as a proud step forward for Pakistani cinema and female representation on the global stage.

The actress has been named the inaugural honouree of Us Studios’ “South Asian Women Excellence in Cinema & Global Art” initiative and is set to honour Shamim Ara’s groundbreaking legacy during her visit to Cannes.