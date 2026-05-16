Sanam Saeed is all set to exude desi glitz and glamour in French Riviera!

The Kafeel star will make her much-anticipated debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, marking a major milestone for both her career and Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The acclaimed actor will not only walk the prestigious French Riviera event but will also pay tribute to legendary actress and filmmaker Shamim Ara, celebrating her groundbreaking contributions to Pakistani cinema.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is being held from May 12 to 23, 2026, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

Sanam Saeed’s presence at the global event goes far beyond red carpet appearances and celebrity gatherings, as she has been named an inaugural honouree of Us Studios’ “South Asian Women Excellence in Cinema & Global Art” initiative.

The programme recognizes influential women who have made significant contributions to cinema and the creative arts.

Sanam Saeed’s recognition as the first-ever honouree under the initiative highlights her growing international acclaim and the impact of her work in the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

Ahead of her Cannes appearance, Sanam shared an emotional video message on her official Instagram account, where she reflected on the enduring legacy of Shamim Ara.

Calling her a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry, she praised the veteran icon for breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of women in entertainment.

“In honour of an icon that paved the way for so many of us. On my trip to Cannes, I carry her legacy and your prayers. Wish me luck,” she wrote alongside the video.