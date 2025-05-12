Sanam Saeed expecting her first child with husband Mohib Mirza

A-list actor Sanam Saeed is expecting her first child with husband Mohib Mirza, she confirmed the rumours in her Mother’s Day post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Sanam Saeed wished ‘every single mama’ a very Happy Mother’s Day, with a series of old photos of her late mom, when the actor also shared that she is set to embrace motherhood for the first time.

“I’ll be one very soon, Inshallah,” she announced in the caption of the four-picture carousel post.

The ‘Daam’ debutante continued, “I pray I’m every bit like her and more. Loving, nurturing, attentive, cool, fierce, fun, impulsive, confident, a lioness. Smart, approachable, supportive, honest, vulnerable, real, forgiving, compassionate. My saviour, my protector, my role model.”

Thousands of her followers, including the showbiz fraternity, liked the post and rushed to the comments section to share their heartfelt wishes for Saeed and her family.

Notably, Sanam Saeed, who was previously married to Farhan Hassan, a banker from Karachi, for a couple of years, tied the knot with co-star Mohib Mirza in 2021. However, the celebrity couple announced their wedding much later, in 2023.