Sanam Saeed flaunts her desi outfit at 'Cannes Film Festival 2026'

Saeed Saeed adorned a traditional look on her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. She wore an elegant white outfit with a white garland in her hair, representing cultural heritage.

On May 17, Sanam Saeed arrived at the event in a stunning South Asian outfit. Her unique presence was noted as distinctive among a sea of international fashion, with onlookers admiring the graceful simplicity and great cultural pride reflected in her outfit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a carousel of images and captioned the album as an honorary moment. The actor further noted that she could not be filled with pride if she were a brand ambassador and part of a film team.

She continued, “I didn’t go as part of a film team, I went just as a South Asian woman representing Pakistan and our heritage and craft.” She also stated, “I told you I’d walk for the women of Pakistan, for the ones who came before us, for the ones who are yet to come, and for the ones who are never seen behind the scenes”.

In her Instagram post, she also gave credit to a Pakistani designer who made her appearance traditional by adding a modern touch to conventional craft.

On the other hand, her husband Mohib Mirza applauded her appearance in a global cinematic gathering, saying, “Such genuine purpose fills my heart in ways I cannot fully put into words. I am so incredibly proud of you.”

Sanam dedicated her appearance to the late veteran actress Shamim Ara as a heartfelt tribute, honouring her efforts to open doors for women in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Saeed Mirza (@sanammody)

The Cannes Film Festival, known for its global celebration with cinematic guests, is celebrating its 79th edition this year, offering Sanam a distinguished platform to present Asian artists.