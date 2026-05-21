Sanam Saeed flaunts in a chic custom sherwani look

Sanam Saeed flaunts her in a black, heavily embroidered shervani in her recent social media post.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted an album of images featuring herself in a chic black shervani. In the caption, she noted, “Muaaziz Saarif the Sherwani, a court dress, a fusion of the Persian chogha and Western cut tailored coats”.

She continued with her caption and noted, “The sherwani, a symbol of cultural pride. This one was made for a woman, worn over a black silk tassel slip dress.”

Sanam Saeed flaunts her desi outfit at the Cannes Film Festival 2026′

She concluded her caption and noted, “This heavily embroidered sherwani took fusion to the next level! Never felt more Pakistani in a sherwani!”.

Earlier, Sanam Saeed gained limelight due to her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Being the first Pakistani actress to showcase traditional attire on a global platform.