Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza blessed with a baby boy

Celebrity couple Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza have welcomed their first child together, she announced, revealing the name of their baby boy.

Congratulations are in order for Sanam Saeed, 40, and her husband Mohib Mirza, 45, who have become parents to their first child, a baby boy, the ‘Daam’ debutante announced in an Instagram post on Friday evening.

“With joy and gratitude, we welcome the arrival of our son, Vali Hasan Mirza, [on the] 18th of May, 2025. With love, Sanam & Mohib,” read the announcement card on the social site.

Sharing the post, Saeed captioned, “Our hearts are full. With love, wonder, and the tiniest little fingers — we welcome our son *Vali Hasan Mirza* into the world, Surrounded by love.”

“All that is by the will of Allah — there is no power except through Him. Please keep our little one in your duas,” she added.

Thousands of her fans and the entertainment fraternity liked the post and flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple and extend their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family.

It is pertinent to note here that actor Sanam Saeed, who was previously married to Farhan Hassan, a banker from Karachi, for a couple of years, tied the knot with co-star Mohib Mirza in 2021, following his divorce from fellow actor Aamina Sheikh.

However, the celebrity couple announced their wedding much later, in 2023.

