Is Sarah Khan expecting her second child with Falak Shabir?

Showbiz A-lister Sarah Khan has sparked second pregnancy rumours with her husband, singer Falak Shabir.

Celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, who share a three-year-old daughter, Alyana, seem to have just made a subtle announcement regarding their second pregnancy, via the soon-to-be elder sister.

The rumours began to swirl earlier this week, after the ‘Vichora’ singer uploaded his latest vlog on YouTube, from their family’s recent visit to Legoland in Dubai. In the video, their daughter can be heard saying, “A second baby is in Mama’s belly.”

It is pertinent to note here that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, who tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020, welcomed their first child, baby girl Alyana Falak, in the following year.

Before this subtle pregnancy announcement by the three-year-old celebrity kid, speculations have been rife since last year that the actor is expecting her second child with her husband.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is all set to return to the TV screens with her new drama serial ‘Sher’, co-starring Danish Taimoor. It is set to premiere on ARY Digital on May 21.

