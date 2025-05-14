Sarah Khan, Danish Taimoor starrer ‘Sher’ OST ft. Falak Shabir unvieled!

The hotly anticipated OST of Sarah Khan and Danish Taimoor’s upcoming drama, ‘Sher’, sung by her husband Falak Shabir, has finally been unveiled.

The wait is finally over, as the makers have released the Original Sound Track of ARY Digital’s upcoming play ‘Sher’, the much-awaited maiden on-screen collaboration of powerhouses of talent and two of the most celebrated actors of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan.

“Let the music take you into the world of love, loss, and longing,” read the accompanying caption with the soul-stirring OST ‘Tere Nal Pyar Ve’, sung and composed by Khan’s husband, singer Falak Shabir.

The track has already become a hit among the viewers, with millions of views across social media platforms, and fans expressing their excitement to see the mega project on screen soon.

Besides Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan, headlining the cast as Sher Zaman and Dr. Fajar, respectively, the ensemble star cast of the upcoming play also features Arjumand Rahim, Sunita Marshall, Ravisha Khan, Nadia Afgan, Munazzah Arif, Salman Shahid, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Faizan Sheikh, Hassan Niazi, Nabeel Zafar, Taqi Ahmed, Aamna Malik and Atiqa Odho among others.

Veteran actor-director Aehsun Talish is at the helm of the story, scripted by ace playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah and backed by drama producer Abdullah Seja, under his banner, iDream Entertainment – the trio that last gave us the blockbuster serial ‘Bismil’.

Touted as an ‘epic saga’, ‘Sher’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

