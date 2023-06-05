34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Sanam Saeed recreates vintage charm in new shoot: See pics

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A-list actor Sanam Saeed served some major vintage charm in her latest photoshoot and husband Mohib Mirza cannot stop gushing.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday night, the ‘Dobara Phir Se’ star dropped some latest pictures from a recent photo shoot for a local brand. “Sunday sukoon (peace),” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Saeed exuded old-school charm in the viral pictures with her all-white attire, paired with matching khussas and wooden bangles. Her gold jewellery and thick, double-winged liner further added to the retro glam.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody)

Along with thousands of her followers who reacted to the post on Gram with numerous likes and comments, the doting husband also fulfilled partner duties with some adorable words for lady love.

“Why do I want to call you ‘Baano’ after this photoshoot?” he asked in the comments section, to which Saeed replied, “Sanam Bano Mirza ho jai?”

Naimal Khawar debuts new hairstyle in latest selfie

It should be noted here that Sanam Saeed is among the most-acclaimed, top-league actors in the country with her work credits ranging from theatre to dramas, films, music videos and even web series. On TV, she made a super impressive debut by playing a negative character in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Daam’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody)

Her performances in projects like ‘Shukk’ and ‘Aakhri Station’ were also lauded by audiences and critics alike.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sanam Saeed tied the knot with fellow actor Mohib Mirza in an unannounced ceremony earlier this year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.