Sanam Saeed recreates vintage charm in new shoot: See pics

A-list actor Sanam Saeed served some major vintage charm in her latest photoshoot and husband Mohib Mirza cannot stop gushing.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday night, the ‘Dobara Phir Se’ star dropped some latest pictures from a recent photo shoot for a local brand. “Sunday sukoon (peace),” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Saeed exuded old-school charm in the viral pictures with her all-white attire, paired with matching khussas and wooden bangles. Her gold jewellery and thick, double-winged liner further added to the retro glam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody)

Along with thousands of her followers who reacted to the post on Gram with numerous likes and comments, the doting husband also fulfilled partner duties with some adorable words for lady love.

“Why do I want to call you ‘Baano’ after this photoshoot?” he asked in the comments section, to which Saeed replied, “Sanam Bano Mirza ho jai?”

Naimal Khawar debuts new hairstyle in latest selfie