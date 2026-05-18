Mohib Mirza has penned an emotional tribute to his wife, Sanam Saeed, following her appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival while also celebrating their son Vali Hasan Mirza’s first birthday.

Taking to social media, Mirza shared a heartfelt message praising Saeed for representing Pakistan on an international stage and honoring the legacy of legendary Pakistani actress Shamim Ara during her Cannes appearance.

“My Love. My Dearest… My Twin Flame,” he wrote. “You are an extraordinary human being and watching you move through this life with such grace, such quiet strength, and such genuine purpose fills my heart in ways I cannot fully put into words.”

The actor said he was proud of Saeed for walking the Cannes red carpet not for “ego” or “applause,” but to represent Pakistan and celebrate South Asian women in film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohib Mirza (@mohibmirza)

“May the Almighty always keep your light shining on us, on those around you, and on every young woman watching from afar who sees herself in you for the very first time,” he added.

Mohib Mirza further wrote, “You are, and have always been, everything. And today? My heart is so full, it has nowhere left to go. And thank you for our beautiful baby boy Vali Hasan Mirza, let’s celebrate his first Birthday MashAllah MashAllah.”

Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza were married in 2021 but publicly confirmed their marriage in 2023. Both actors were previously married before finding love together.