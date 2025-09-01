Sancho on Aston Villa radar on transfer deadline day

Aston Villa are exploring an option for a possible move for Manchester United’s winger Jadon Sancho on the transfer deadline day.



The England international has been heavily linked to a move this summer. He already turned down an offer from Italian side Roma and had been on Juventus’ radar.

Sancho, 25, has spent the past 18 months at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea on a loan, but neither club made an offer for him for a permanent move.

Moreover, the Blues have also paid a £5m penalty to United for reneging on an obligation to sign the England attacker.

Read More: Man United, Real Betis agree Antony deal

Since joining the Red Devils for a fee of £73m on a four-year deal. He hasn’t been in action for Unite since 2024. His last appearance came in a Community Shield game.

🚨🟣🔵 BREAKING: Jadon Sancho to Aston Villa, here we go! Deal in place on initial loan from Manchester United. Green light from United and deal being sealed with formal steps to follow next. Sancho will join #AVFC. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/F9C8xM50lL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2025

Any deal for Sancho will not be connected to United’s interest in Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

United camp reported that they will not sign both Martinez and Royal Antwerp keeper Senne Lammens on deadline day.

There is currently no clarity around which player, if either, they will choose to bolster their goalkeeping ranks.

Martinez, 32, has been keen on a switch to United for several months, and the club previously saw a loan approach dismissed earlier in the summer.

As for Lammens, he has also been considered, but Martinez remains high on the list of targets.