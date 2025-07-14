Sandra Bullock and Practical Magic Sequel: All You Need To Know

July 14, 2025: The beloved 1998 romantic fantasy film Practical Magic is getting a sequel, and Sandra Bullock is set to return as Sally Owens. Here’s everything you need to know about Practical Magic 2, from its star-studded cast to its production details and release date.

The Return of the Owens Family

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reprising their roles as the witchy sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, respectively. The sequel will also see the return of Oscar winner Dianne Wiest and Oscar nominee Stockard Channing as the eccentric aunts, Jet and Franny Owens, who raised the sisters in the original film. Their return promises to recapture the magical charm and family dynamics that made the 1998 film a cult classic.

New Faces in the Cast

Practical Magic 2 introduces a fresh ensemble of talent, including Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod. While their roles remain undisclosed, speculation suggests Joey King may play one of Sally’s daughters, adding a new generation to the Owens family saga. Notably, Evan Rachel Wood, who portrayed Sally’s daughter Kylie in the original, will not return, as her role is being recast.

Behind the Scenes

The sequel is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Susanne Bier, known for her work on The Night Manager and Bird Box. The screenplay is co-written by Akiva Goldsman, who contributed to the original film, and Georgia Pritchett, bringing a blend of nostalgic reverence and fresh storytelling. Bullock and Kidman are also producing the film alongside Denise Di Novi, ensuring the sequel honors the “enduring affection” fans have for the original, as noted by the production team.

Production and Release

Practical Magic 2 is currently in production, with Warner Bros. eyeing a theatrical release on September 18, 2026. While plot details remain under wraps, the sequel aims to balance the original’s whimsical magic with new adventures for the Owens witches. It’s unclear whether the film will draw directly from Alice Hoffman’s 2021 novel, The Book of Magic, which continues the Owens family story.

Why It Matters

The original Practical Magic, based on Alice Hoffman’s novel, won hearts with its blend of romance, magic, and sisterhood, despite mixed critical reception. The sequel’s announcement has sparked excitement among fans, who have long cherished the film’s quirky charm and iconic performances. With Bullock and Kidman leading the charge, alongside a talented new cast and a seasoned creative team, Practical Magic 2 promises to cast a spell on both longtime fans and new audiences.