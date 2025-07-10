Prague man loses his home to marry Sandra Bullock

No, you CANNOT marry Sandra Bullock!

A Hollywood A-lister’s die-hard fan from Prague has lost millions and eventually his home in a pretence of marrying her.

As reported by foreign media, a 70-year-old Prague native is the latest Hollywood celebrity fan to fall victim to an online scam, in the name of their favourite star.

The victim, who is revealed to have first connected with the imposter through a social media platform, disclosed that their friendly online chats soon got heated up into a virtual romance, and even into a promise of a personal visit, marriage and later a shared future in the U.S., before the fraudster started asking for money, in the form of ‘gift cards’.

Not only did the gullible victim lose all his savings of over six million Czech crowns, but he even started to sell his personal property and eventually lost his house in desperation to fulfil the scammer’s demands.

The authorities are now investigating the case as fraud, and the fraudster, when caught, can face up to eight years in prison.

It is worth mentioning here that Sandra Bullock was in a long-term relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who passed away in August 2023, after battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last in Brad Pitt’s action comedy ‘Bullet Train’ (2022). She will next feature in a yet-to-be-titled romantic thriller with Keanu Reeves, as well as a ‘Practical Magic’ sequel with Nicole Kidman.

