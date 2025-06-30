Sandra Bullock gears up for Practical Magic 2 with intense workout routine

Sandra Bullock is making a strong return to the big screen, teaming up with Nicole Kidman and getting physically ready for her role in Practical Magic 2.

The beloved actress, now 60, is taking on what’s being called one of her most demanding roles in years and she’s more than up for the challenge.

Practical Magic 2, which is set to hit cinemas on 18 September 2026, will see Sandra Bullock reunite with Nicole Kidman to reprise their iconic roles as magical sisters. While fans are thrilled about the sequel, Sandra is already hard at work behind the scenes.

Reports suggest that, Sandra Bullock is taking her fitness goals seriously. She’s not just doing this to look good, she’s doing it for the character and the story.

“Sandra and Nicole Kidman both know the film’s humour and charm rely on their chemistry, their energy, and yes, how amazing they look.”

While Nicole Kidman is used to working frequently and staying camera-ready, this is a bigger step for Sandra, who hasn’t filmed in four years.

But she’s diving in headfirst with workouts, diet plans, and even trying out different makeup and costumes to get back into the role of Sally Owens.

The Practical Magic sequel is being described as more than just a nostalgic trip.

Sources say the new story will explore deeper themes of womanhood, power, and rediscovering confidence at any age something both Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are excited to bring to life.

Sandra, who’s often compared to an elite athlete for her dedication, is reportedly motivated and energised by the project. The actress is ready to show fans she still has the magic, both on and off the screen.

With Practical Magic 2 finally becoming a reality, and both stars fully committed, fans can expect a sequel that’s not just charming but powerful.