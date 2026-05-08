SANGHAR: A shocking incident has emerged from Sanghar, Sindh, where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her family members and secretly buried inside the house, ARY News reported.

The incident reportedly took place within the limits of the Jhol Police Station. Police said the girl’s parents and other relatives vacated the house and fled the area before authorities reached the scene.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO), initial findings suggest the teenage girl may have been strangled to death nearly a week ago. Police later recovered the body, which had allegedly been buried inside the house, and shifted it to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Investigating officials said the incident appears to be around one week old, but authorities only received information about the case after one of the girl’s relatives informed police on Thursday.

Also Read: Killed New Karachi suspects identified as members of inter-provincial criminal gang

Officials added that the victim’s father remains missing and his mobile phone has been switched off, while efforts are underway to trace him and other family members.

The incident has triggered concern in the area due to the disturbing nature of the allegations and the delay in reporting the suspected murder to authorities.

Police officials said investigations are continuing to determine the motive behind the killing and the exact circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

The latest case has also revived memories of another disturbing incident reported from Sanghar last year. In November, within the limits of Sinjhoro Police Station, a man was accused of killing his 60-year-old mother and burying her body inside the house in Goth Karim Dino Wassan.

Police had arrested the suspect, identified as Abdul Rehman Laghari, while investigators claimed the accused had tied his mother’s hands and feet before killing her.