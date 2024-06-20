Sanghar camel incident: Six remanded into police custody

A local court on Thursday extended physical remand of six accused of ‘chopping off camel’s leg’ in Sanghar, Sindh, ARY News reported.

The accused were presented in the court of Judicial Magistrate Habibullah Sial after their four-day-remand ended today.

Upon the police’s plea, the court extended the physical remand of the accused for two more days.

According to the SSP Sanghar, two out of six suspects namely Abdul Shakoor Shar and Abid Shar have confessed to their crime in the probe.

The camel was shifted to Karachi for treatment.

A landlord in Sindh’s Sanghar district allegedly chopped off a camel’s leg as punishment for scavenging into his field for fodder.

According to police, the incident occurred in Mund Jamrao village in Sanghar district on Friday.

Soomer Khan, owner of the camel, narrated the incident along with his camel at Sanghar press club. “I have no enmity with anyone. I don’t know why this was done to my camel,” he said.

Sanghar SSP took notice of the incident after the video of camel with chopped leg went viral on social media.

Police officials said the peasant had refused to identify the culprit and press charges against him, hence police lodged an FIR on behalf of the state against unknown persons under sections 429 and 34 PPC.