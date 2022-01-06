Sanghar police refuse to handover suspect in Harmain murder case

SANGHAR: Karachi police remained unsuccessful in securing custody of a high-profile suspect from local police in Sanghar after he was being arrested for his role in the murder of a minor girl Harmain during a robbery bid near Manzil Pump in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the entire situation, the police team from Karachi has been in Sanghar for the last five days after a suspect Shabbir Jhakro was arrested after a police encounter in Sanghar on January 01.

“Sanghar police is creating hurdles in shifting the suspect to Karachi,” they said adding that unnecessary legal issues have been raised to avoid handing over the suspect to Karachi police.

The Karachi police said that the investigations in the Harmain murder case and the robbery bid before it would further proceed after the suspect is being shifted to city.

Suspects who allegedly murdered a minor girl Harmain during a robbery bid at a superstore in Karachi have come from Sanghar and Shahdadpur to commit robberies in the city.

The revelations were made by a suspect who was caught red-handed by the police in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with the guards of the superstore.

According to an exclusive video statement of the injured suspect Pyar Ali obtained by ARY NEWS, the organized dacoit gang came from rural districts of the province.

“I belong to Sanghar while other five suspects hail from Shahdadpur area,” he said and identified his accomplices as Peru, Gullu, Naeem, Akbar and Haq Nawaz.

