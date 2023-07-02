Sania Mirza becomes talk of town with latest pictures

The latest pictures of the former Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The star player and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application and posted a series of her latest pictures on the feed.

With 11.9 million Instagram, she is one of the most prolific India celebrities on social media. She avails the platform to share pictures and videos of her personal life along with family moments and professional endeavours.

Earlier, the former Indian Tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza gave a fun twist to her classic Boss Lady looks in the viral set of pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the Tennis star treated more than 11 million of her Insta followers with some new pictures from her final outing as the IPL pre-match show host.

The influential athlete sported her usual pantsuit, but, amped it up with a printed version and a bright fuschia colour for a chic look. Mirza paired the floral set with a solid black tank top and styled it with matching stilettos, a bunch of rings and statement studs.