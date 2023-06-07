Sania Mirza adds a fun spin to classic Boss Lady vibes: See pictures

The former Indian Tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza gave a fun twist to her classic Boss Lady looks in the viral set of pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the Tennis star treated more than 11 million of her Insta followers with some new pictures from her final outing as the IPL pre-match show host.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The influential athlete sported her usual pantsuit, but, amped it up with a printed version and a bright fuschia colour for a chic look. Mirza paired the floral set with a solid black tank top and styled it with matching stilettos, a bunch of rings and statement studs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The now-viral pictures were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for Sania Mirza in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian tennis great retired from the sport earlier this year, playing her final match at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, India, where she had kickstarted her career.

Humaima Malick creates buzz with latest Insta post

She later mentored the women’s team of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Premiere League, to help the players be mentally prepared for the games and to handle pressure.