Sania Mirza pens heartwarming birthday wish for son Izhaan; shares throwback pictures

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared unseen throwback pictures with her son Izhaan Malik as she penned a heartfelt wish on his fourth birthday.

The star athlete and doting mother turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, and posted a few pictures of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik along with an adorable birthday wish as the young lad turned four.

With her three-picture Insta post, Mirza penned, “I am so many things in this life but my favorite one is to be your mumma ❤️”

“It was the best day of my life the day you were born , and you even smiled.”

“You are growing into the kindest and most precious young boy and I couldn’t be prouder to be your mumma,” Mrs Malik gushed.

“You made me better and taught me the selfless and unconditional love I never knew. I love you my sweetest boy and no matter how old you become you will remain my baby forever,” the proud mom concluded.

The post was showered with love from fellow celebrities and millions of her followers alike, and received thousands of wishes for the star kid. Reacting to the post, Bollywood filmmaker and close friend of Mirza, Farah Khan wrote, “I know now the true n only lov of ur life.. every time i see u with izhaan❤️”

“Superboy. Love you Izzy!” wrote the singer, Ananya Birla in the comments section, while, actor Genelia D’Souza also sent birthday wishes for the ‘little one’.

Indian star athlete, Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik welcomed their first child, baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

