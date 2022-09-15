Sania Mirza’s latest fun filled video goes viral

The latest video of veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik’s wife and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza is going viral on social media.

The viral video saw Sania Mirza introducing her sister Anam Mirza in a sarcastic way.

The 35-year-old’s Instagram reel has been watched by thousands of fans who have commented on her video.

Sania Mirza, who has been honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, is very active on social media and often shares her interesting videos which are also liked by her fans. She had shared a funny video that went viral recently.

The tennis star dancing and doing workout to the popular song Kala Chashma from the famous Indian actress Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra’s movie Baar Baar Dekho.

Sania Mirza currently stands at 24th position in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) women’s doubles rankings with three Grand Slam titles to her name.

She teamed with former world number one single player Martina Hingis won Wimbledon and US open women’s doubles titles in 2015. They won the Australian Open women’s double tournament in 2016.

She tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in in April 2010. They are parents to son Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in October 2019.

