Sania Mirza shows her ‘moves’ in viral video: Watch

The latest Instagram reel shared by Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is going viral across social media platforms.

The star athlete and wife of Shoaib Malik turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, and shared a new reel of herself on the feed. “When someone says, show me your moves,” read the caption on the clip which sees Mirza flaunt her moves.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The reel video began with Sania Mirza awkwardly grooving in the club while the text “I can’t dance but I can…” flashed on the snippet. Later footage had her flaunting some hardcore workout in the gym, as she boasted, “I can do this.” The tune of the popular dance number ‘Kala Chashma’ played in the background of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The viral video was watched by millions of users of the social site, and also received numerous likes and comments for the cricketer’s wife.

Here is what Instagrammers wrote:

Prefer this to dance any day girl ♥️

Ur da coolest 👏

You are a super woman! 😍

You are a pro mahn 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼❤️‍🔥

Best 🔥 such a power house ❤️

Lit caption🔥

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The Tennis celeb is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures for her 9.8 million followers on Instagram. She also takes on the viral online challenges, usually with cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Earlier, Sania Mirza published a comic reel with her mother on Instagram. “Somethings only us Indians will understand,” read the caption on the video post which glimpsed the norms and culture of the country.

Also read: Sania Mirza’s new reel goes viral on social media

Comments