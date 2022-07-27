Sania Mirza’s new reel goes viral on social media

The new Instagram reel shared by Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is going viral across social media platforms.

The Indian tennis star took to her verified handle on the photo and video sharing site earlier this week and shared a new transition reel of herself. “And why are you in uniform,” a voice can be heard in the background of the video when she moved out of the frame and re-entered all dressed up.

“If only getting ready for this easy,” Mirza wrote in the caption of the viral clip, which was well-received by her 9.7 million followers on the social platform with thousands of hearts, while several of them also showed up in the comments section to hype the sports person.

Here is what social users had to say:

So cute 😍

Champ with my fav Red Bull 😍

Cutie ❤️

Looking perfect 🥰

Super fast changing 😮

Mirza also shared a solo picture from the look on the feed earlier, with the caption, “Less perfection ,more authenticity.”

The star athlete is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures on Instagram. She also takes on the viral online challenges, usually with cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

Earlier, Sania Mirza published some comic reels on Instagram which went viral on social media. The shared video that had the tennis star mimicking a humorous script with a poker face, was captioned with “Just wishing for less stupid.”

