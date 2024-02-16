Sania Mirza breaks social media with latest post

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza stunned social media with her new pictures in an Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday afternoon, Sania Mirza treated her 13 million followers with some breathtaking new pictures of herself, along with an interesting caption. “Life won’t sparkle unless you do,” she wrote in the caption of the five-picture gallery with multiple sparkles-themed emojis.

The stunning clicks captured Mirza slaying an ethnic-glam look in a floor-length teal Anarkali set by an Indian design house, with multi-coloured patterns and embellishments. The fit was styled with a matching pearl choker set, and completed with sleek hair and sultry makeup.

The post received a huge response from her millions of followers with likes and praising comments for the sports celebrity.

Pertinent to note here that Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed last month, after the latter announced his marriage with actor Sana Javed, that his daughter sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

In an official statement, the Mirza family also confirmed that the former couple separated months ago and requested privacy for the celebrity, at this sensitive period of her life.

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

