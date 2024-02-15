‘When tears come rushing down…’: Sania Mirza talks ‘Sabr’ in new post

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza has described ‘Sabr (patience)’ in her new post.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Sania Mirza shared a rather cryptic post, describing ‘What is Sabr?’.

“Sabr is smiling at people despite all the hurting inside you. Sabr is when tears come rushing down your eyes and wiping it off before anyone notices it. Sabr is forgiving people that are cruel to you. Sabr is having full Imaan in Allah that everything will workout,” read her now-viral post. “Sabr is trusting Allah’s plan,” she added.

Pertinent to note here that the latest post came weeks after Sania’s father, Imran Mirza confirmed to Indian news agencies that she sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband) after Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed announced their marriage last month.

In an official statement hours later, the Mirza family confirmed that the two were separated months ago and requested privacy for celebrity, at this sensitive period of her life.

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 and together, they share a son, Izhaan, 5.

