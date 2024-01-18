‘Marriage is hard, divorce is…’: Sania Mirza’s cryptic post grabs attention

Former Indian tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza has captured the attention of social users with her cryptic Instagram story.

The latest post shared by Sania Mirza on her Instagram stories, Wednesday, has social users joining the dots in the cryptic message about marriage and divorce.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard,” read the text in the reposted note. “Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely,” Sania Mirza advised indirectly via the post, reigniting the rumours of trouble in paradise for her and her husband Malik.

The post is now viral across social media and has netizens wondering if it is just another repost or has some hidden message.

For the unversed, Indian star athlete, Sania Mirza and Pakistan’s prolific cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010 and their first child, Izhaan, was born in October 2018.

