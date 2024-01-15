Sania Mirza dumps new photos with son Izhaan

Former Indian tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza dumped a bunch of new pictures with her son Izhaan and others on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza treated 12.6 million of her followers with a whole lot of new pictures, including selfies with her son and some other favourites.

The nine-picture gallery captioned with, “Some of my favs dump,” and a lock and a blue heart emoji, featured all from her OOTDs to tennis and massage sessions, as well as solo and group selfies with Izhaan, sister Anam Mirza and close friend Ananya Birla.

The now-viral post was showered with love from her thousands of fans including friends like filmmaker Farah Khan on Gram, who liked the post and dropped comments for the athlete and her son.

For the unversed, Indian star athlete, Sania Mirza and Pakistan’s prolific cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010 and their first child, Izhaan, was born in October 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Indian tennis great retired from her international career last year, playing her final match at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, India, where she had kickstarted her career.

She later mentored the women’s team of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Premiere League, to help the players be mentally prepared for the games and to handle pressure.

