Sania Mirza has netizens in fits with her diet struggles

The latest Instagram reel of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is going viral across social media platforms.

The star athlete, who is also the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, and shared a new reel on the feed. “When carbs is life,” read the caption on the clip.

The viral reel sees Mirza sum up everyone’s struggles with diet and the constant urge to have carbs, as she nodded while lip-syncing the lyrics ‘Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri’, from the Bollywood movie, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ (2006). “When you are on a diet and all you can think of is carbs,” the text flashed on the video with a series of food stickers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The Instagram reel has been watched by millions of users of the social site and received immense love from her 9.8 million followers in the form of likes and comments.

Here is what Instagrammers wrote:

Perfect song for these lines😂

Hahaha relatable…

I feel you girl!!! ❤️

Fitness Icon 🔥🔥

Long time no reel.. good to see u♥️

To All the cravings 🙁

Eat THEM CARBS 🙌

The Tennis celeb is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures, in addition to viral online trends, featuring her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Earlier, she published a comic reel in which the celeb flaunted her moves, in club and gym. “When someone says, show me your moves,” read the caption on the video post.

