Watch: Sania Mirza’s hilarious Instagram reel goes viral

The new reel video shared by Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is going viral across social media platforms.

The star athlete took to her verified handle on the photo and video sharing site earlier this week and shared a new reel of herself on the feed. “Somethings only us Indians will understand,” read the caption on the clip which sees Mirza with her mother.

She also added the hashtag “#IndiaAt75” in the post.

One of the snippets in the now-viral video which glimpsed the norms and culture of the country, also featured the cricketer’s wife enjoying her meal with her hands, while the popular song ‘It happens only in India’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Pardesi Babu’ played in the background.

The video, which was watched by millions of users of the social site, also received a number of likes and comments on the post.

Here is what Instagrammers wrote:

We also do Pakistani 🇵🇰)this show love

Great match today, Sania! 👏 All the best for Semis.

But of course!!!😂😂👏

Ammi ka pyar 👏🙌😍

Mother’s love n care towards children

The Tennis celeb is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures for her 9.7 million followers on Instagram. She also takes on the viral online challenges, usually with cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

Earlier, Mirza published some comic reels on Instagram which went viral on social media. The shared transition video had Sania Mirza move out of the frame and re-enter all dressed up.

“If only getting ready for this easy,” Sania Mirza had written in the caption of the viral video.

