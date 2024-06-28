Sania Mirza drops pictures with son Izhaan amid marriage rumours

Cricketer Shoaib Malik’s ex-wife tennis star Sania Mirza shared a powerful message as she shared pictures with her son Izhaan in an Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mirza dropped two pictures with Izhaan at a sports field.

While netizens showered love on the mother-son due, what grabbed the attention of several was the T-shirt that Sania Mirza was wearing.

“I Got A Feeling I’m Gon’ Be Alright,” the text on her shirt read.

The Tennis star paired the while T-shirt with blue pants and a cap while her son donned a yellow T-shirt and a red cap.

Mirza captioned the adorable pictures with, “YES,” referring to the T-shirt’s text.

Meanwhile, reports said that the she was set to marry Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami after her divorce from Shoaib Malik.

However, Mirza’s father Imran Mirza refuted the rumors of his daughter’s wedding with Mohammad Shami, saying, “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him.”

Pertinent to note here that Sania Mirza was married to cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Following Malik’s marriage to Sana Javed, Sania Mirza’s sister Anum Mirza said that the cricketer’s ex-wife congratulated him.

According to her, the couple was separated months before their divorce.