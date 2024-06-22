Sania Mirza, Sana Khan complete Hajj with their families: Watch

Hajj partners Sania Mirza and Sana Khan are the new BFFs in town as they completed the annual pilgrimage with their families.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Anam, the younger sister of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, shared a glimpse of their journey, featuring both the sisters with their father Imran Mirza. She captioned the heartwarming picture simply with a single red heart emoji.

Thousands of social users liked the post and extended their felicitations to the celebrities for completing their pilgrimage.

Notably, Sania Mirza announced via her Instagram earlier this month that she is set to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj this year. She was accompanied by her father Imran Mirza, as well as her sister Anam and her husband, cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin.

Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan, who quit the industry in 2020 before marrying Islamic scholar, Anas Saiyad, was joined by her husband and their year-old son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

Other celebrities from India, who joined Mirza and Khan as Hajj pilgrims this year, include former actor-turned-influencer Sahar Afsha and her husband, as well as film producer Wardah Sajid Nadiadwala.

Afsha also took to her account on the social platform, to share several photos and reels with her Hajj fellows.