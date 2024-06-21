Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on wedding with Mohammed Shami

Imran Mirza, father of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, has finally addressed the reports of his daughter’s second marriage with cricketer Mohammed Shami.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Several reports from local media outlets claimed on Thursday that two of the most loved and successful sportspersons of the country, tennis sensation Sania Mirza, ex-wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, and Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami, are tying the knot in August this year.

However, her father Imran Mirza has now strongly reacted to the reports and refuted the baseless rumours. “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him,” he told an Indian media outlet on Friday.

Pertinent to note here that Mirza, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage, was married to Malik from 2010 until it was confirmed in January this year that she had sought separation from her ex-husband through Khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband). She shares a son, Izhaan, 5, with the Pakistani cricketer.

On the other hand, Shami has been separated from his wife Hasin Jahan, with whom he got married in 2014. They have a child together.

Sania Mirza is looking for love after divorce from Shoaib Malik