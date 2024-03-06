‘All things I love’: Sania Mirza dumps two-week update

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Sania Mirza updated 13 million of her followers on the social site with a whole lot of new pictures, including selfies with her son and some other favourites.

The 10-picture gallery captioned with, “Two weeks camera roll with all things I love,” and a single camera emoji, featured everything from her OOTDs to some binging sessions on her favourite desserts and customized bag flex, as well as solo and group selfies with Izhaan, sister Anam Mirza, niece Dua and other friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The now-viral post was showered with love from her thousands of fans, who liked the photo dump and dropped comments for the athlete and her son.

Pertinent to note here that Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

