Sania Mirza’s hilarious reel with sister Anam goes viral!

Former Indian Tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza joined yet another viral reel trend with her sister Anam.

Once again, the Mirza girls hopped onto a social media trend and managed to impress the netizens with their performance in the funny reel, where Sania highlighted the problems of life ‘with a younger sister’.

“I have 99 problems but when I’m with you, it’s a 100,” the former tennis star quipped in the video to tease her younger sister. Anam published the hilarious clip on the social platform, on Thursday, with the caption, “It’s both the best and worst thing, all at once.”

The now-viral video of the Mirza sisters has over 3.1 million views on Gram and also drew numerous likes and comments for the celebrity siblings.

It is worth noting here that Anam Mirza, the younger sister of Sania, is a fashion entrepreneur and is married to cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin, the son of former skipper of the Indian team, Mohammed Azharduddin.

Meanwhile, Sania was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, until her family confirmed in January – following his wedding to actor Sana Javed – that she had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband). The ex-couple share their only son, Izhaan.