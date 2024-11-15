web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 15, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Sania Mirza reveals why she ‘stopped playing’ Tennis

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza confessed she misses the court as she revealed the reason behind her retirement from sport.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet on her birthday, Sania Mirza, 38, who retired from the sport last February and has recently been named sports ambassador for Dubai, confessed that despite managing her Tennis academy, she misses the court and competition aspect of the game.

“Of course, I miss the court, but quickly the pain in my knees hurts, and I remember why I stopped playing,” she disclosed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

“But in general, I am still very much connected with the sport. Besides the competition, I really don’t feel I left it. I meet my peers quite often,” Mirza maintained.

Speaking about her motherhood journey with son Izhaan, she added, “Of course, being a mom is something I really love, so I am trying to spend as much time with Izhaan as possible.”

Also Read: Sania Mirza celebrates 6th birthday of son Izhaan; pictures go viral!

For the unversed, Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and shared their only son, Izhaan. The Mirza family confirmed in January – after Malik announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that the sportswoman had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

On her 38th birthday, the former Tennis star reflected on God’s blessings and noted that she wishes for nothing but peace.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.