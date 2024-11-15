Sania Mirza reveals why she ‘stopped playing’ Tennis

Former Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza confessed she misses the court as she revealed the reason behind her retirement from sport.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet on her birthday, Sania Mirza, 38, who retired from the sport last February and has recently been named sports ambassador for Dubai, confessed that despite managing her Tennis academy, she misses the court and competition aspect of the game.

“Of course, I miss the court, but quickly the pain in my knees hurts, and I remember why I stopped playing,” she disclosed.

“But in general, I am still very much connected with the sport. Besides the competition, I really don’t feel I left it. I meet my peers quite often,” Mirza maintained.

Speaking about her motherhood journey with son Izhaan, she added, “Of course, being a mom is something I really love, so I am trying to spend as much time with Izhaan as possible.”

For the unversed, Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and shared their only son, Izhaan. The Mirza family confirmed in January – after Malik announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that the sportswoman had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

On her 38th birthday, the former Tennis star reflected on God’s blessings and noted that she wishes for nothing but peace.