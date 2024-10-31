Sania Mirza celebrates 6th birthday of son Izhaan; pictures go viral!

Former Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza shared the pictures from the 6th birthday celebration of their son Izhaan.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night, star athlete Sania Mirza treated her more than 13 million followers with inside glimpses of the intimate birthday celebration of her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik aka IMM.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

“My baby boy I can’t believe you are 6. You are the reason for my smile. Happy birthday laddu,” Mirza wrote in the caption of the photo post which sees her affectionately holding her grown-up son in her arms, while one of the clicks see the birthday boy posing with his football-themed cake, also featuring a figure of his favourite player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The now-viral carousel post was showered with love from her thousands of followers, including celebrities, who not only liked the photos but also extended heartwarming birthday wishes for the celebrity kid in the comments section.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami breaks silence on Sania Mirza marriage rumours

It is to be noted here that Sania Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010, and shared their only son, Izhaan.

After the Karachi Kings all-rounder announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed in January this year, the Mirza family confirmed that the sportswoman had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).