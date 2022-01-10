Sania Mirza’s latest Instagram videos goes viral

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis player and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, posted a series of new Instagram videos that are now viral.

This time, the grand slam tennis champion – wore a pink top – mimicked dialogues that were saying “Are you basic or extra?” in the voiceover.

In another video, she also acted out some dialogues.

The two videos got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

It is pertinent to mention that she is quite active on social media platforms with millions of followers on Instagram. The athlete uploads pictures and videos of herself along with her husband and child Izhaan Mirza Malik on her page as well.

VIRAL: Sania Mirza’s hilarious video with Shoaib Malik

The tennis player takes on online challenges that become trending. Her cricketer-husband is seen in many of them as well.

“Beta un logon se dur raho jinko tumhari qadar na ho (Stay away from those people who have no value for you),” a voiceover of can be heard in the dialogue.

The tennis player goes on to mimic the remaining dialogues in the video that being “Unhi ke ghar main rehti hoon (I live in their house).”

We then see her the Pakistani cricketer who is lying on the bed.

