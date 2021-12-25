VIRAL: Sania Mirza’s hilarious video with Shoaib Malik

The latest video of Indian tennis player Sania Mirza Malik with her Pakistani cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik has gone viral across Instagram.

The viral video, which got millions of likes from the users of the picture and video-sharing social media application, sees the celebrity couple mimicking dialogue before she lip-syncs a song.

It is pertinent to mention that both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza Malik have a huge fan base on social media with each having millions of followers on Instagram.

They frequently share family pictures and funny videos especially of them completing viral online challenges.

Sania Mirza Malik is often seen in cricket stadiums when her cricketer-husband is playing for the Pakistan team as well. She was spotted clapping for him when he scored a half-century in the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 fixture against Scotland.

Earlier, they mimicked the “Mom, you are fat” online challenge and the video was uploaded by the Indian tennis player.

A voiceover of a woman asking would her man love her if she was fat to which the veteran cricketer lip-syncs “of course” in the video.

He then mimics spitting out water when a child’s voiceover saying “but mom you are fat” is heard.

