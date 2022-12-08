Sania Mirza takes over social media with latest pictures

The stunning new pictures of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are viral across social media platforms.

The star player and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, with latest pictures of herself.

“Some days she wants the calm .. And some days… she needs the storm,” Mirza wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery on the gram, which sees the celeb look chic in a solid tangerine co-ord set paired with gold wedge heels. She aced the minimal glam look with just a couple of bands on her hand and subtle makeup.

The photo gallery was loved by social users and received thousands of likes from Instagrammers within a couple of hours. Moreover, her 10.5 million followers on gram took to the comments section and dropped lovely compliments.

Earlier this week, Sania Mirza awed social media with an adorable picture of herself with her son Izhaan. “My 🌍💙” she wrote in the caption of the love-filled click.

The Tennis celeb is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, in addition to viral online trends, featuring her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

