Sania Mirza mentions ‘siblings’ struggles in funny reel: Watch

A hilarious Instagram reel of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is going viral across social media platforms.

The star player, and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, and shared a new reel on the feed. “Two minutes of silence for all the older siblings who made their younger siblings life a cake walk,” Mirza wrote in the caption.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

She further added, “I feel you,” with the hashtag ‘Mirza Girls’.

The reel had Mirza ask her mother for permission to go out for Lunch, to which her mother, Nasima Mirza, in a usual Hyderabadi accent, replied, “Is this the time to go for Lunch? Who has lunch at this hour?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The following scene in the short video had mummy Mirza with her younger daughter telling her, “I’m going out for dinner, and will later go for a party.” Nasima Mirza replied, “Have fun, party hard.”

The viral video won over 9.9 million followers of Sania Mirza on the social platform, as they reacted to the video with 95,000 hearts and counting. Instagram users also showed their agreement with the meme in the comments section.

Here is what they wrote:

Party hard???? Yeh baat @nasimamirza Dua ko bhi nahi bolenge 🤪🤪🤪

Too accurate 😂😂😂👏🏽

Story of my life 😂

aunty is the star here.. I can so hear her speak like this 😬

so so so true!!!!

I can relate completely

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The Tennis celeb is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures with Izhaan Mirza Malik, in addition to viral online trends, featuring her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Also read: Sania Mirza has netizens in fits with her diet struggles

Comments