Sania Mirza dumps October photos with son Izhaan

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza treated 12.5 million of her followers with a bunch of new selfies she clicked over the month with her son and some other favourites.

The 10-picture gallery, captioned with, “October selfie dump with some of my favs,” and a melting face emoji, featured all from her OOTDs to gym days as well as her friends and son Izhaan.

Mirza also added the location stamp of ‘Somewhere, anywhere, everywhere, nowhere’ in her post.

The now-viral post was showered with love from her thousands of fans on Gram, who liked the post and dropped comments for the athlete and her son.