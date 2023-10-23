Sania Mirza dumps October photos with son Izhaan

Former Indian tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza dumped October selfies with her son Izhaan and others.
Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza treated 12.5 million of her followers with a bunch of new selfies she clicked over the month with her son and some other favourites.
The 10-picture gallery, captioned with, “October selfie dump with some of my favs,” and a melting face emoji, featured all from her OOTDs to gym days as well as her friends and son Izhaan.
Mirza also added the location stamp of ‘Somewhere, anywhere, everywhere, nowhere’ in her post.
The now-viral post was showered with love from her thousands of fans on Gram, who liked the post and dropped comments for the athlete and her son.
For the unversed, Indian star athlete, Sania Mirza and Pakistan’s prolific cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010 and their first child, Izhaan, was born in October 2018.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the Indian tennis great retired from the sport earlier this year, playing her final match at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, India, where she had kickstarted her career.
She later mentored the women’s team of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Premiere League, to help the players be mentally prepared for the games and to handle pressure.