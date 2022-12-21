Sania Mirza’s latest pictures go viral

The stunning pictures of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza from an awards ceremony are viral across social media platforms.

The star player and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application, Tuesday, with the latest pictures of herself from UAE India Awards.

“Such a nice time at the UAE India awards 2022,” Mirza wrote in the caption of the two-picture gallery on the gram.

The celebrity opted for a high-glam look for the prestigious night and slipped into a teal silk midi dress for the event. She styled the minimal dress with nude stilettos and statement jewels, however, went all-glam with her makeup, complimenting smokey eyes and brick-toned lips.

The photo gallery was loved by social users and received thousands of likes from Instagrammers within hours. Moreover, her 10.6 million followers on the gram took to the comments section and dropped lovely compliments.

Earlier this week, Sania and her sister Anam Mirza attended the crucial FIFA World Cup semi-finals at Lusail Stadium, Qatar, to witness the live action between Argentina and Croatia for the finals spot. “What an amazing atmosphere and experience,” she wrote in the caption of the five-visual gallery from the match. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) The Tennis celeb is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, in addition to viral online trends, featuring her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

