Sania Mirza melts hearts with new picture of son

The latest picture of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan Malik is viral across social media platforms.

The star player and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, with a stunning click of herself and her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“My 🌍💙” she wrote in the caption of the solo photo, which sees the mother-son duo look uber cool in their athleisure looks. While Mirza herself sported a bright neon look for the click, the younger one looked dapper in an all-black look from top to toe. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) The photo was loved by social users and received thousands of likes from Instagrammers within a couple of hours. Moreover, her 10.5 million followers on gram took to the comments section and dropped lovely compliments for the two.

The Tennis celeb is quite frequent with her social media postings and often shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures of her family, in addition to viral online trends, featuring her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik.

Also read: This Bollywood actor had crush on Sania Mirza

Earlier this week, Sania Mirza awed social media with an adorable picture of herself with her son Izhaan and niece Dua. “The purest form of love I know and want to know,” she wrote in the caption of the love-filled click.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

For the unversed, Indian star athlete, Sania Mirza and Pakistan’s prolific cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Comments