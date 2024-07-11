‘Crying on prayer mat…’: Sania Mirza shows her spiritual side in new post

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza shows her spiritual side as she talks about divine connection in an Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night, Sania Mirza posted a rather cryptic note on her stories, showing off her spiritual side, as she shared how pleading to God in prayers is so much better than crying in front of humans.

“Crying on prayer mat in front of Allah is billion times better than crying in front of a human,” read the note on her stories. Pertinent to note here that the latest post came days after she completed the Hajj pilgrimage with her family this year, including her father Imran Mirza, sister Anam and brother-in-law, cricketer Mohammed Asaduddin.

Mirza announced via her Instagram last month that she is set to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj. “I have been blessed with the incredible opportunity to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj,” she wrote in a detailed note on Instagram. “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime.”

For the unversed, Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father confirmed in January this year that his daughter had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

