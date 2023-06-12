To put food on the table: Sanjay Kapoor on making a shift to production

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor revealed what pushed him to shift towards film production after being in front of the camera for years.

Following in the footsteps of his brother, actor Anil Kapoor, Sanjay debuted in Bollywood with Satish Kaushik’s romance flick ‘Prem’ (1995) opposite Tabu. He continued to star in several films and had a Box Office outing every year until the late 2000s.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Kapoor then rarely appeared in films and started to venture into production with elder brother Boney Kapoor to produce ‘Tevar’ (2015) starring his nephew Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.

In a recent interview with an Indian tabloid, Kapoor got honest about the decision to make this shift. He said, “I had films which didn’t work. I went through a lull where I wasn’t getting very interesting offers. I held back and didn’t sign any riff-raff films. I got into production because mujhe bhi apne khaane-peene ke liye kaam karna tha, bachchon aur biwi ko sambhalne ke liye kaam toh sabko karna padta hai (I had to work to get food on my table, everyone has to work to take care of family, wife and kids).”

Kapoor added that the best thing he did to himself was to ‘not sell cheap’ to any kind and every kind of role.

The actor also mentioned that he chose production because it is the only thing he ‘knows and loves’, other than acting.

It is pertinent to mention that Kapoor is married to former actor Maheep Sandhu and they have two kids together, Jahaan and upcoming Bollywood actor, Shanaya.

TROLLED: Netizens react to Sanjay Kapoor’s statement about daughter Shanaya’s ‘struggles’

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in the recently released OTT film ‘Bloody Daddy’. The action thriller premiered on the streaming platform JioCinema on Friday.