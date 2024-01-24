Alia, Ranbir, Vicky to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘modern love story’?

Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly coming together for a ‘modern love story’ by veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

As learnt exclusively by an Indian entertainment outlet, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known best for the grandeur and visually appealing aesthetics, particularly in period dramas, is taking a break from the genre, to venture into a more modern-day take on love stories.

His next film, reportedly a multi-starrer to be announced in March this year, will star Bhansali’s current favourite, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star Alia Bhatt along with her real-life husband, and ‘Brahmastra’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The reports suggest that the couple has heard the narration from SLB and quite liked it. So much so, that Bhatt has even signed the dotted line, whereas, the talks with Kapoor are in advanced stages.

The exclusive report also claimed that the modern love story, about two couples, can star Kapoor’s ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal as his counterpart in the film.

A source close to the production shared that Kaushal is excited to be approached by SLB and is working out his dates to sign the final contract for the title.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are some other names, but not the only ones, buzzed to be seen in the next grand multi-starrer film by Bhansali.

While the official announcement for the title is yet to be made by the makers, netizens have shared their opinions on the reports, with the comments on the Reddit post.

Several termed it to be the next big multi-starrer disaster by Bollywood, after Dharma Productions ‘Kalank’ (2019).

One of them wrote, “This looks more like the cast for a Karan Johar movie than an SLB movie,” while another commented, “Sounds like Kalank, one more Kalank to Bollywood.”

“RK-SLB.. not happening,” a third wrote.

The fourth opined, “There is a competition between ark and jahnvi to give least expression in movie.”

